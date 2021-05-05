Yarmouth Vintage Car Boot sale organiser says it will come back – If councillor is voted out

Nao Utsumi (of Rust Jewellers) who organised and ran the extremely popular Yarmouth Vintage Car Boot Fairs says he still gets lots of enquiries from people asking when the Fair will be returning.

Held in the field next to Yarmouth Primary School during the summer and at Christmas, the Vintage Fair which attracted 1,000s of Islanders and visitors, featured a fantastic selection of vintage goods being sold from vintage cars and vans.

Closure of Yarmouth School

Nao announced in October last year that due to the Isle of Wight council’s decision to close Yarmouth School, he would not be continuing with the Fairs.

However, this week Nao shared this posting to Instagram,

“We still receive overwhelming amount of numbers of messages asking whether we’re going to do the Yarmouth Vintage Car Boot Sale again this summer, and telling us how much you loved the event – thank you so so much😭 “The short answer has to be no, as we decided to end our journey after the decision of closing down the Yarmouth School has been made.”

If “Brading loses his seat” and apologises

But it doesn’t end there, he goes on to say,

“However, we may consider starting it again, IF… “If the leading decision-making councillor of the school closure, Paul Brading of Lake, loses his seat, AND comes to apologise to us in person in Japanese style – his knees, hands, and head on the ground like this; 🙇 “Well it doesn’t have to be this case particular, but… If we’re not happy, let’s do something! Let’s not let it carry on.”

The Isle of Wight council election takes place on Thursday 6th May. Details of candidates can be found on our 2021 election archive.