A sad farewell to the Vintage Yarmouth Boot Sale and Xmas Market

Anyone who has ever been along to the Vintage Yarmouth Boot Fairs or Xmas Market will be saddened to hear that it will be no more.

The organiser of the event, Nao Utsumi (of Rust Jewellers) announced earlier this month on Instagram that,

“This time last year, we started thinking about organising the Yarmouth Xmas Market. And we can still remember the excitement just like yesterday! “The situation is now quite different in many ways… “Covid is one thing, but we still can’t really get over the fact that our Yarmouth School is not going to be here soon.”

Hugely popular

The Vintage Boot Sale – held in the field next to Yarmouth Primary School – was a great hit with 1000s of Islanders and visitors, featuring a fantastic selection of vintage goods being sold from vintage cars and vans.

Over £1,500 was raised for the school, the proceeds of which funded creative classes for young Islanders, with the bonus of local creatives being paid for their time.

Utsumi: We never forget the field of dreams

The Xmas Market – held in the same location – was beautifully curated, showcasing some of the Isle of Wight’s best makers and producers, as well as offering first class entertainment from the likes of Company B.

Nao went on to say,

“We had a wonderful wonderful time with you though…so once more, we would like to thank you. We never forget the field of dreams.”

He has kept the Vintage Yarmouth account running on Instagram and is now sharing his beautiful photography of Isle of Wight landscapes instead.

We’ll certainly miss the Vintage Yarmouth Boots Sale and Xmas Market – maybe it’ll reappear somewhere else in another time.