Young enterprise group organise Halloween event primary schools

The Young Enterprise group from Sandown Bay Academy have organised a Halloween Disco next month.

The Halloween Costume Party for years four to six from primary schools around the Isle of Wight, includes prizes for the best-dressed party-goer.

There’ll be a Photo Booth and refreshments and tickets are just £2.50 – available from Sandown Bay Academy reception.

The event takes place on Friday, 20th October between 4.30-6.30pm.

Friday, 29th September, 2017 11:17am

