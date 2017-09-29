Young enterprise group organise Halloween event primary schools

The Young Enterprise group from Sandown Bay Academy have organised a Halloween Disco next month.
The Halloween Costume Party for years four to six from primary schools around the Isle of Wight, includes prizes for the best-dressed party-goer.
There’ll be a Photo Booth and refreshments and tickets are just £2.50 – available from Sandown Bay Academy reception.
The event takes place on Friday, 20th October between 4.30-6.30pm.
Friday, 29th September, 2017
By Sally Perry
