Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s crowdfunding campaign to protect the Solent’s wildlife and natural heritage has raised just over half its target, with two weeks left of the campaign to go.

The Wildlife Trust is raising funds to start a series of new projects to get more people involved in protecting our local seas, ranging from ‘citizen science’ to promoting local sustainable seafood.

Over £8,700 of the £15,000 target has been pledged so far, made up of 132 donations. These include a substantial donation from Southern Water, as well as many generous private supporters.



The campaign has attracted the support of TV naturalist Chris Packham, paratriathlete Lauren Steadman who swims in the Solent’s open water, and expert diver and ocean plastics campaigner David Jones, among others.



Every £1 worth £10

Every £1 donated by the public is worth over £10 thanks to match funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund. This will enable the Wildlife Trust to work with local communities and partners to protect the Solent over the course of four years. This will include:

‘Citizen science’ projects, working with local volunteers to collect data about what’s on our shores and in our seas. This is a really important part of helping us push for greater government protections for the Solent.

Promoting local sustainable seafood by working with the fishing industry, restaurants and consumers

Building a team of ‘marine champions’ – an army of volunteers who can help protect the Solent and pass on their passion to others

Street art, photography and film to share the spectacular secrets of the Solent and bring our hidden treasures to the surface

An enormous thank you

Tim Ferrero, Marine Specialist at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said:

“An enormous thank you to everyone who has donated to our appeal to raise funds to protect the amazing wildlife under the Solent’s surface. “The wildlife in our local seas is under pressure, from plastics, pollution and other threats. Whether it’s exotic anemones brightening up our rock pools, seals basking on our mudflats, or serene seahorses drifting through seagrass meadows, there’s some incredible marine wildlife on our doorstep. Together we can help protect and keep the Solent wild and wonderful for generations to come.”

