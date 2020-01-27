Young Islanders look to the future with ‘The Great Leap Forward’ exhibition

A group exhibition of work at Quay Arts created by local school children from across the Island reflecting upon the heritage of the Isle of Wight and theme of ‘The Future’, drawing inspiration from, and celebrating the Lift the Lid project and commissions.

Artists Ian Whitmore and Chris Jenkins worked with Island schools; St Saviours, Queensgate, Nine Acres, St Catherine’s, The Island Free School and Barton Primary to create work for this exhibition exploring heritage, culture and the theme of ‘The Future’.

Responding to art commissions

Taking inspiration from the four Lift the Lid public art commissions created on the Island earlier last year, the artists and young people invite you the viewer to consider what cultural heritage means to you and what might be left in the future for others to discover.

Phlegm’s Ventnor Giant shot by Julian Winslow

What is Lift the Lid?

Lift the Lid on Island Culture is a two-year project focused on four new public art commissions, with an aim to reignite a sense of pride and passion in the cultural heritage of the Isle of Wight.

Bearface Theatre’s Medina Sisters

The project, led by the IW Cultural Education Partnership, involved schools, artists, community groups, arts and heritage organisations, with local community workshops and school sessions.

Grab from Dmitri Galitzine’s Back and Forth film

The Great Leap Forward

The final phase, The Great Leap Forward is a celebration of the art commissions and call to explore the future of culture on the Island through the eyes of young people.

Work by pupils at Queensgate Primary Foundation

Where and when

Join us on Saturday 8th February from 12-2pm, as we open the exhibition to the public and on Saturday 29th February for an interactive day of fun to celebrate the Leap Year – watch this space for more info!

News of event shared by Tayla on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed