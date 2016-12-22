Young Isle of Wight ‘Inspectors’ recognised at award ceremony

The council share this latest news. Ed

A group of 19 young inspectors who are responsible for providing feedback on the services provided through the Isle of Wight Council Short Breaks scheme were commended at an awards ceremony yesterday (Wednesday 21 December).

The awards ceremony, which recognised their achievements, was hosted by the council’s disabled children intervention team at Medina Theatre. The award winners attended a performance of Aladdin at the theatre before being presented with certificates and gift vouchers by Councillor Jonathan Bacon, leader of the council.

Young Inspectors Scheme

The Young Inspectors Scheme was developed to capture the voice of children and young people on the Isle of Wight who have a disability and/or additional needs. They provide feedback on activities and services to the council’s Short Breaks service to enable the council to better meet the needs of young people using the service.

Young people aged between six and 19 form a skilled workforce, working in small groups to assess provisions and activities by participating, observing and giving their opinions via a child/young person friendly questionnaire, with the opportunity of providing additional feedback as necessary.

Inspectos play an incredibly important role

Councillor Jonathan Bacon, said:

“Our young inspectors have an incredibly important role to play and provide invaluable feedback about the services provided via the Short Breaks service. It was a pleasure to recognise the hard work of our young inspectors and I would like to thank them for their hard work this year.”

If any young person aged between six and 19 who has a Gateway Card PLUS, would like to be a young Inspector in 2017, please call Steph Douglas-Robson on 01983 823561 or email steph.douglasrobson@iow.gov.uk

Image: wespeck under CC BY 2.0