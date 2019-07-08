£10 donated per entry for Young Lives Vs Cancer Flower at The Chale Show

Liz shares details of this fundraising efforts at The Chale Show. Ed

Last year, the Chale Show donated £10,000 to local and national charities, as well as supporting local horticulture. CLIC Sargent has been supported by The Chale Show as it is a charity that helps children and young people with cancer on the Island.

Local CLIC Sargent volunteer, Susan Earley was delighted when the organisers of The Chale Show agreed to an entry in the Floral Art Class (218) for “Young Lives Vs Cancer”.

£10 for every entry

The arrangements can be pink, black and white and The Chale Show are kindly making a £10 donation to CLIC Sargent for every entry.

Susan said:

“As a family, we have always taken part in the show, it’s such a fantastic day out for all the family. CLIC Sargent is a charity that has helped my family, so I am very grateful to The Chale Show organisers for including a “Young Lives Vs Cancer” class. I am really looking forward to seeing the entries and hope that lots of people enter this class, the deadline to enter is 6pm 29th July.”

Andrew Woodford, the Show Manager of The Chale Show said:

“I am really proud of the fact that the Chale Horticultural Society is able to make donations from The Chale Show to a number of charities that help local residents and pleased to support CLIC Sargent once again. We are really looking forward to the 2019 show – this is the 93rd Chale Show and so glad that visitors really continue to enjoy the show.”

The Chale Show is on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August. To enter an arrangement, please email thechaleshow@hotmail.com with an application form that can be found on the website before 6pm on the 29th July.

