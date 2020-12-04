Your chance to help shape the future of Isle of Wight services for older people

Residents are being reminded that there is still time to take part in a major survey which will help decide how services are provided to older people on the Island in the future.

The online survey is being run by Age UK Isle of Wight which is looking at the range of services it currently provides and how they can be adapted or improved to best meet local needs.

The survey, which was launched earlier this month and runs until 14th December also asks whether there are any gaps in services currently available.

Dare: Want to know what services are most important to people

Jo Dare, Age UK Isle of Wight CEO said that while the response to the survey had been good so far, she was particularly keen to hear from people aged between 40-59.

She said,

“These are the people who may have relatives using services or who may be beginning to think about what assistance and services they may require in the coming years. “The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted us and other organisations to think about the way services are delivered and whether we are meeting the needs of the Island both now and in the future. “We really want to know what services are most important to people and how these services can best be provided. That is why we are keen to hear not just from people who know and use us now but also those who may require our services and support in the future.”

Focus groups

The findings of the survey will also be discussed in a series of focus groups with different participants before a final report is produced to help the charity’s trustees with future planning and decision making.

You can take part in the online survey through the charity’s Website or through Survey Monkey.

Paper copies of the survey can be requested by calling 01983 525282.

News shared by Claire on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Anthony Metcalfe under CC BY 2.0