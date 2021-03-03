‘You’re amazing!’ A big thank you from the NHS to the scores of Isle of Wight volunteers

NHS workers across the GP-led vaccination hubs on the Isle of Wight have said a big ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers who have helped roll-out the programme.

Since the Covid-19 vaccination programme started in December, the role volunteers are playing has been crucial to the success in hitting the milestone of offering the vaccination to some of the most vulnerable residents.

To say thank you a range of NHS colleagues, from GPs to administrative staff, have come together to record a short video to praise the phenomenal efforts of volunteers. You can watch the video below.

Dr Myrto Kaklamanou, GP and clinical director for the Central and West Health Alliance Primary Care Network, said,

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to all the volunteers helping across all the vaccination sites on the Island. “You have helped the NHS achieve the amazing milestone of offering a vaccine to so many of our most vulnerable residents. “All of your contributions have undoubtedly helped us to set up and run our vaccination clinics at such an incredibly fast, yet, safe way. “Quite simply, we could not have done it without you. You are amazing.”

Scores of volunteers

Scores of volunteers have supported the delivery of the biggest vaccination programmes in the history of the NHS in a number of different ways, including marshalling and in ‘meet and greet’ roles.

More than 96 per cent of all over 80s have already been vaccinated across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and teams continue to work hard to continue delivering the programme.

Smith: Video a very small way we can thank them

Alison Smith, managing director of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said,

“At the start of the pandemic, it was said that ‘we are all in this together.’ Well the volunteers have come from many different roles in life to do just that – and to help us save lives. “Their efforts have freed up front-line NHS staff to deliver the vaccination programme and our essential services. This video is just a very small way that we can thank them for their fabulous efforts on all our behalves.”

