Letter: Thanks to our amazing team of passionate volunteers and fundraisers

Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent) is using Volunteers’ Week to say a huge thank you to their passionate team of volunteers and fundraisers on the Isle of Wight. Details within of how you can get involved

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Sofyan holding a thank you card clicl sargent - August 2018

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Liz Blunt, Senior Fundraising Engagement Manager, Young Lives vs Cancer. Ed

To celebrate Volunteers’ Week from 1st to 7th June, here at Young Lives vs Cancer (CLIC Sargent is now known as Young Lives vs Cancer) we want to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of our incredible volunteers who help on the Isle of Wight. 

From volunteering in our shops to collecting tins to speaking at events to share their stories, our volunteers make it possible for our charity shops to open every day in the community and to raise awareness for Young Lives vs Cancer whilst raising vital funds to support young people and children with cancer. 

An amazing team of passionate volunteers
We are lucky to have an amazing team of passionate volunteers who have created a real sense of community and champion the charity. 

Volunteers are crucial to our work and mission to limit the damage cancer causes beyond a young person or child’s health. As the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, every hour of our volunteers’ time is truly valued and makes a huge difference to the young people and children we support.  

Wanting to help make a difference
Often a volunteer come to us after a personal experience of cancer in their family, but many also give their time to meet new people, develop their skills or simply because they want to make a real difference.  

A famous quote states: 

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” 

Get involved
We are always looking for more volunteers.

If any readers would like to find out more, they can do so by signing up via our Website.

Thank you to each and every one of our volunteers and to the people from the Isle of Wight for continuing to support Young Lives vs Cancer. 

Image: © Young Lives vs Cancer

Tuesday, 1st June, 2021 10:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2osO

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor, Retail, Volunteering

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*