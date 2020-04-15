12: Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

One more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 12.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has now died. “The gentleman was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. “His family have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Adjustment of figures

The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus is 53 (these are only the numbers from the hospital).

On Monday it was recorded as 56, but then readjusted yesterday back down to 53. OnTheWight has approached Public Health for details of why the adjustment was made.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested.

As of Wednesday 15th April, 13 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Gearing up for increase in cases

Maggie Oldham, the CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust recently stated,

“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Our thoughts are with family and friends of all the families and the NHS staff working hard to save lives.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0