13,264 sustainable journeys during ‘Active Travel Week’

Isle of Wight pupils put their best foot forward when they took to the streets recently for Active Travel Week.

A total of 34 schools took part and clocked up a combined total of 13,264 sustainable journeys to school over the challenge – a staggering total of 69 per cent of all journeys logged during the week.

The event was aimed at encouraging students to walk, scoot or cycle to school on as many days as they could over that week, using either a record sheet interactive ‘Shift It’ free travel app, to record how they travelled.

Ward: Schools, pupils and parents rose to the challenge

Cabinet Member for infrastructure and transport, Cllr Ian Ward, said,

“What a brilliant achievement by those taking part in this year’s Active Travel Week. Once again, schools, pupils and parents rose to the challenge of increasing sustainable travel and the health and social benefits it brings.”

The ‘Shift It’ project

The Active Travel Week was organised by Wight Cycle, in partnership with the council, which is delivering the ‘Shift It’ project as part of the Access Fund for Sustainable Travel – a £1.3 million three- year sustainable transport programme which was secured competitively from the Department for Transport (DfT), now in its final year.

Continuing the momentum

Ross Edmunds, manager of the ‘Shift It’ project, said:

“We have had a brilliant response from Island schools for the first Active Travel Week and this momentum is something we want to continue. “The benefits of active travel – walking, cycling and scooting – are many, not least increased attention at school. Well done and thanks to all who took part.”

Headteacher: Teachers noticed difference in children’s engagement

Wootton Primary School headteacher, Jane Wilford, said:

“Wootton Primary children were so excited to be involved with the Active Travel week and were creative in their means of alternative transport coming to school. “Teachers also noticed a difference in children’s engagement first thing in the morning. We hope to continue to encourage the children to come to school every day in these ways.”

Schools that took part have been entered in to a draw to win of prizes, including scooters, bikes, helmets and other cycling safety equipment.

If you are a school interested in using the free interactive app to record sustainable travel to school, please contact ross@wightcycle.co.uk



For further information on this and other sustainable transport projects underway, please visit the Website.

Image: Seth under CC BY 2.0