1851 Trust hold free STEM workshops at Cowes Week

1851 Trust, the Official Charity of Lendy Cowes Week 2018, will be hosting STEM (Science, Technology, Maths & Engineering) and sailing inspired workshops during Cowes Week.

The workshops are aimed at 8-13 year olds and take place at the 1851 Cowes Parade Stand between Saturday 4th – Thursday 9th August.

The workshops are free to attend, but you must book in advance.

Head over to the 1851 Trust Website to make your booking.

