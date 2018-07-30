1851 Trust hold free STEM workshops at Cowes Week

The workshops are aimed at 8-13 year olds and take place at the 1851 Cowes Parade Stand between Saturday 4th – Thursday 9th August.

1851 Roadshow, Portsmouth

1851 Trust, the Official Charity of Lendy Cowes Week 2018, will be hosting STEM (Science, Technology, Maths & Engineering) and sailing inspired workshops during Cowes Week.

The workshops are free to attend, but you must book in advance.

Head over to the 1851 Trust Website to make your booking.

Monday, 30th July, 2018

