A patient at St Mary’s Hospital died after their oxygen cylinder was set, but not switched on, according to a report released by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The death was one of 20 at the hospital classed as a ‘serious incident’ between September and December last year. More than 12 per cent of the 159 deaths at St Mary’s were classed as serious incidents.

What is a Serious Incident? Serious incidents in health care are events where the potential for learning is so great, or the consequences to patients, families and carers, staff or organisations are so significant that they warrant particular attention to ensure these incidents are identified correctly, investigated thoroughly and, most importantly, trigger actions that will prevent them from happening again.

Lack of care

One death occurred after a chemotherapy patient was not appropriately monitored for eight days, and nurses were not informed a blood transfusion was required.

Another patient died after being admitted to the intensive care unit from theatre in a critically ill state and with multiple organ failure. Observations were not performed hourly and the patient and died shortly afterwards.

Other patients died following treatment delays, ‘inappropriate transfers’ between wards, or transfer delays to specialist units.

Serious incidents “comparable with other trusts”

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it was unable to comment on individual cases, although it said all serious incidents and potential incidents were taken ‘extremely seriously.’

Interim medical director, Steve Parker, said the level of serious incidents reported was comparable with other trusts.

He said that following an investigation, incidents may be reported to external organisations including NHS England, NHS Improvement, or the Care Quality Commission.

Mr Parker said:

“The report includes all incidents in which an investigation was initiated and therefore there was potential for learning, not necessarily that a death was avoidable.”

