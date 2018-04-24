20 died in four months at St Mary’s last year in ‘serious incidents’

A report published by the Isle of Wight NHS reveals there were 20 deaths at the hospital classed as a ‘serious incident’ between September and December last year.

St mary's hospital

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

A patient at St Mary’s Hospital died after their oxygen cylinder was set, but not switched on, according to a report released by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The death was one of 20 at the hospital classed as a ‘serious incident’ between September and December last year. More than 12 per cent of the 159 deaths at St Mary’s were classed as serious incidents.

What is a Serious Incident?

Lack of care
One death occurred after a chemotherapy patient was not appropriately monitored for eight days, and nurses were not informed a blood transfusion was required.

Another patient died after being admitted to the intensive care unit from theatre in a critically ill state and with multiple organ failure. Observations were not performed hourly and the patient and died shortly afterwards.

Other patients died following treatment delays, ‘inappropriate transfers’ between wards, or transfer delays to specialist units.

Serious incidents “comparable with other trusts”
The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it was unable to comment on individual cases, although it said all serious incidents and potential incidents were taken ‘extremely seriously.’

Interim medical director, Steve Parker, said the level of serious incidents reported was comparable with other trusts.

He said that following an investigation, incidents may be reported to external organisations including NHS England, NHS Improvement, or the Care Quality Commission.

Mr Parker said:

“The report includes all incidents in which an investigation was initiated and therefore there was potential for learning, not necessarily that a death was avoidable.”

Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 8:29am

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments on "20 died in four months at St Mary’s last year in ‘serious incidents’"

davimel
So when EXACTLY do the amount of deaths through error become ‘unusual’? If 20 Islanders can die through ‘errors so significant that they require special measures to prevent them happening again’ (I picked some relevant bits from the longest sentence I have ever read in the ‘what is a Serious Incident’ section to save further confusion), then when does this become a serious problem for Islanders, is… Read more »
24, April 2018 9:58 am
electrickery

Is there a clue above to the problem? St Mary’s is accountable apparently to three different bodies, apart from its own internal management: NHS England, NHS Improvement (who?) and CQC. No doubt they all have different procedures and responsibilities, demanding yet more staff to fill in the forms instead of concentrating on the patients. So who knows where the buck stops?

Bring back Matron!

24, April 2018 9:45 am
