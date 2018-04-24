Following yesterday’s news that the Isle of Wight Studio School is set to close, the Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, has responded to the community.

I am sure this news will cause great concern and be distressing to the whole Studio School

Community. It’s another great potential loss to our town of East Cowes which comes on top of so many other issues, events and concerns.

The Studio School offers an alternative approach to learning and curriculum. This school environment is second to none that I have ever experienced in my 30 year career within education.

I urge parents and those who believe in the provision of alternative and diverse learning environments, which suit the needs of children and young people with different learning needs, to resist this closure and write to the DFE.IOWSS@education.gov.uk.

If you have not visited this school and feel that a unique learning environment could suit your child, you should consider placing your child at this school and take action to protect diversity and parental choice. The school supports pupils with work placed and practical learning needs.

Please support by contacting the DfE today and before 5pm on 22nd May 2018.

A happy school

This school is not closing because of its performance.

I would happily send a child to this school because it’s clearly a happy school and this is so very important for pupils and families at the start of adult life and learning.

