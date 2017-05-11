Find out:Who's your new councillor?

General Election 2017: Here are the candidates who want to be Isle of Wight MP

The names of all those standing in the 2017 General Election has been confirmed by the Isle of Wight council. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday 8th June.

polling station

The deadline for 2017 general election candidates to submit their application has now passed.

The Isle of Wight council have confirmed the following candidates for the Isle of Wight seat

Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat
Julian Critchley – Labour
Julie Jones-Evans – Independent
Vix Lowthion – Green
Daryll Pitcher – UKIP
Bob Seely – Conservative

The general election take place on 8 June 2017 when polling stations across the Island will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is 22 May 2017. More information and guidance is available on the Website.



Thursday, 11th May, 2017 4:30pm

What readers say

