2017 General Election Isle of Wight: Live Coverage from the count

OnTheWight are reporting live from the count, which this year because of Isle of Wight Festival, is being held at Cowes Yacht Haven.

2017 saw six candidates standing in the 2017 General Election:

Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat

Julian Critchley – Labour

Julie Jones-Evans – Independent

Vix Lowthion – Green

Daryll Pitcher – UKIP

Bob Seely – Conservative

Follow our live updates from the count below.

