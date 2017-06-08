*Live* election coverage from 9pm
2017 General Election Isle of Wight: Live Coverage from the count

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the Count throughout the night – keep an eye on our live feed to stay up to date with election trivia, photographs from the count as well as cartooning wizardry.

OnTheWight are reporting live from the count, which this year because of Isle of Wight Festival, is being held at Cowes Yacht Haven.

2017 saw six candidates standing in the 2017 General Election:

Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat
Julian Critchley – Labour
Julie Jones-Evans – Independent
Vix Lowthion – Green
Daryll Pitcher – UKIP
Bob Seely – Conservative

Follow our live updates from the count below.

Thank you
Our thanks to Joseph Moore for the loan of his super fast laptop and to Andrew Nordbruch for his fab Chromebook.

Our great thanks also to Allan Marsh for the super photography and Simon Ellinas for his cartooning wizardry.

Thursday, 8th June, 2017 9:03pm

