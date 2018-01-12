Isle of Wight Festival launch 2018 ‘New Blood’ band competition

Isle of Wight Festival HQ share details of this music competition. Ed

The Isle of Wight Festival are once again pledging to support emerging talent by teaming up with HOT VOX to find a talented new artist to perform at this year’s festival, which takes place 21st – 24th June at Seaclose Park, Newport.

This year’s lineup features headliners Depeche Mode, The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher. The Script, James Bay, Blossoms and Van Morrison are also set to take the stage across the weekend.

‘New Blood’ competition

The Isle of Wight Festival ‘New Blood’ competition is open to artists and bands throughout the UK. All artists have to do to register is submit an original song they feel best represents them.

John Giddings says

“There are so many great unsigned artists out there so this is all about discovering them. It’s fantastic to give new bands and new talent the chance to play at one of the biggest festivals of the summer, featuring legendary acts. “It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be at same festival as The Killers, Kasabian, Depeche Mode and Liam Gallagher! Every band in the country should be putting themselves forward for this!”

Live rounds

Only the most talented submissions will go through to the Live Rounds where artists will be judged by music industry experts based on their musicianship, songwriting and fan engagement.

This means the winner of each Live Round is chosen based on pure talent and quality.

The Live Rounds also guarantee that all artists who perform have the opportunity to play in front of industry professionals, giving them significant exposure on a globally renowned platform.

Fans get to vote too

However, the Industry Pick isn’t the only way to make it through to the Grand Final.

The fans will also get a vote at each gig, helping their favourite artist progress through to the next round to be in with a shot to play at The Isle of Wight Festival.

Grand final at O2 Academy

Those lucky enough to make it through the quarter and semi finals will perform in one big Grand Final on May 27th at O2 Academy, Islington, where special guest judges will pick their overall favourite act who will be crowned the winner and get to perform at this year’s festival.

The competition is also open to artists nationwide with an additional online voting element. Acts simply need to encourage their fans to vote for them online using their artist profile. The artist with the most votes will be fast-tracked straight through to the Grand Final.

Supported by

This year’s competition is also being supported by ReverbNation, so not only does the overall winner earn a slot at this years festival but all semi finalists will win three months free membership to ReverbNation.

On top of this, all artists that make it to the Grand Final will be invited to join ReverbNation CONNECT, an exclusive artist development program.

Register to take part

To take part in this year’s competition please register your interest via this secure Google form