‘Votes at 16’ campaign back on the agenda

Cllr Geoff Brodie‘s ‘Votes at 16’ motion is back on the agenda at the Isle of Wight council.

Originally tabled to be discussed at the November full council meeting, the motion was postponed.

Proposed by former Deputy Youth MP

The motion came about after Cllr Brodie was approached by former Deputy Youth MP, Will Matthews about getting support for this campaign and readily agreed.

Geoff said,

“The key for me is that young people of 16 & 17 are treated as taxable if in work, but they have no representation. “There was an American Revolution over ‘No taxation without representation’ more than 200 years ago and it seems bizarre to me that these young people are still unable to vote in the 21st century.”

Will Matthews said,

“I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to table this Motion and I hope that the overwhelming majority of IW Councillors will see that it is only fair that there are Votes at 16 and will support it.”

Image: elzoh under CC BY 2.0

