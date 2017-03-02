£20k boost for Isle of Wight charities thanks to WightAID

Rachel shares this latest news from WightAID. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £20,000 to local charities in their third round of grant applications.

Wight AID launched on the 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce. In the last five months Wight AID has granted £94,000 to local causes and plans to do another eight grant rounds this year.

What is WightAID

Wight AID raises funds from businesses operating on the Island, and distributes it to a range of charities and good causes on the Isle of Wight.

If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

Thanks to donations from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanville’s Solicitors and public donations, Wight AID are pleased to announce the six local charities who have received funding this grant round.

The Wave Project (pictured at top) have been granted £5,000.00 to provide surf courses and therapy to young people at risk of mental illness, social isolation or with physical disabilities. They take vulnerable young people on a six week surfing course to improve their wellbeing then they help run a surf club to allow therapy to become long term.

Jigsaw Family Support have been granted £4,000.00 towards their ‘Managing Family Separation’ project. Jigsaw Family Support are a registered Children’s Contact Centre on the IOW providing support to families following separation. The centre offers Child Contact Arrangements and handovers, along with parental support.

People Matter IW have been granted £3,950.00 towards their ‘Autism Inclusion Matters’ project. This will provide social groups and activities for adults with autism. People Matter IW supports people with disabilities in the community by providing support groups, advice, equipment, resources and assists in recruiting Personal Assistants.

Gift to Nature have been granted £3,462.00 towards installation of signage to create awareness on the Gift to Nature sites. Gift to Nature promotes the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment of the IOW.

Ryde Sea Cadets have been granted £2,500.00 towards purchasing a Box Trailer to transport their band equipment and other kit. The Sea Cadets provides a safe and secure environment where young people can better themselves and learn new skills. The cadets also get the opportunity to gain sailing qualifications, first aid, and other skills. The Cadet band plays at numerous public events.

Cowes Sailability Club have been granted £1,280.00 towards the running of their boat Dougall II for the 2017 season. Cowes Sailabiilty is a charitable organisation run by volunteers offering sailing and recreational boating opportunities for adults and children with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and debilitating long term conditions.

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in March 2017. More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on their Website.