£3.5m boost for new Portsmouth University eXtended Realities research centre

A new research centre in Portsmouth could provide a fantastic opportunity for Isle of Wight students planning a career in immersive technologies, as the Solent LEP award a grant of over £3.5m.

The University of Portsmouth is proposing a new Centre for Creative and Immersive XR (CCIXR) within the University’s Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries, to host world-leading technology.

The CCIXR will provide emerging XR (eXtended Realities) technology facilities and expertise in an integrated purpose-built environment for research and development, innovation, skills and economic development.

Keeble: Building on long-standing expertise

Professor Trevor Keeble, Dean of Creative and Cultural Industries said:

“CCIXR builds on the University’s long standing expertise in creative technologies. “Our staff and students work with businesses and organisations to bring value and innovation through research and development, and our many local, national and global partnerships are key to developing the skilled workforce of the future. “Investment in cutting-edge creative and immersive technologies will make this region a centre for the rapidly emerging immersive and extended reality industries, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Solent LEP to develop our plans.”

The total project cost stands at £5,184,192 and the grant is for £3,617,561.

