Bereavement cafe offers safe space to meet others who have also experienced bereavement in their lives

Butterflies Bereavement Support on the Isle of Wight will be holding a Bereavement Support and Friendship Group in Sandown on Tuesday 10th March.

The Sandown Bereavement Support and Friendship Group run by Butterflies Bereavement Support is a safe and welcoming space for anyone affected by loss or bereavement.

For anyone, at any stage of their journey

The bereavement may be recent, or may have occurred some time ago, and still be painful. Bereavement cafe is for anyone, at any stage of their journey.

Butterflies offers a safe space to come and appreciate the company of other people who have also experienced bereavement and loss in their lives.

It’s a space to relax; to chat, to drink tea and eat cake, and to tell and listen to each other’s stories, to speak of loved ones.

Moving towards the ‘new normal’

An opportunity to come and share the company of others who have also experienced loss and bereavement in their lives, and understand something of the journey.

A space to discuss the things that are difficult about grief, and the things that have been most helpful in facing the changes, adjusting and moving towards the ‘new normal’.

Where and when

The group will meet on Tuesday 10th March between 2.30pm and 4pm at The Broadway Centre, 1 Broadway, Sandown PO36 9GG.

All are welcome to come along and meet the volunteers and enjoy refreshments.

