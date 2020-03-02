Watch: Isle of Wight young people talk about Island culture and creativity

Isle of Wight’s Sassy Productions released a great new short film last week as part of the Lift the Lid on Island Culture project.

Lucy Bell and Sandy Ciccognani spent time talking with young people on the Island about Isle of Wight culture and creativity.

It’s a delightful insight into how a selection of young people view our cultural heritage.

Don’t miss the exhibition

The Great Leap Forward exhibition at Quay Arts which runs until 18th April is a celebration of the Lift the Lid art commissions and a call to explore the future of culture on the Island through the eyes of young people.

Watch the short film

Sit back for four minutes and take a look inside.