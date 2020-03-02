Watch: Isle of Wight young people talk about Island culture and creativity

Exploring how young people on the Isle of Wight view our cultural heritage, this delightful four minute video is a must watch

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Students talking about Island Culture - all punching their arms in the air

Isle of Wight’s Sassy Productions released a great new short film last week as part of the Lift the Lid on Island Culture project.

Lucy Bell and Sandy Ciccognani spent time talking with young people on the Island about Isle of Wight culture and creativity.

It’s a delightful insight into how a selection of young people view our cultural heritage.

Don’t miss the exhibition
The Great Leap Forward exhibition at Quay Arts which runs until 18th April is a celebration of the Lift the Lid art commissions and a call to explore the future of culture on the Island through the eyes of young people.

Watch the short film
Sit back for four minutes and take a look inside.

Monday, 2nd March, 2020 9:31am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nuM

Filed under: Featured, Film, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...