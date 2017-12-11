Weather warning for Ice on other side of the Solent

If you are driving on the mainland this morning be aware of a severe weather warning for ice in Hampshire, Oxfordshire, West Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Reading, Southampton, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham, Bracknell Forest, Slough, Surrey, West Sussex, Greater London, Milton Keynes, Kent, Medway & Portsmouth.

Valid between until 11am this morning (Monday), the warning reads:

Ice is expected to form on some surfaces Sunday night and into Monday morning. Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths. On Monday morning some snow may fall over parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Some accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above ~ 100 m but at lower levels no accumulations are expected, instead a mixture of rain and sleet is most likely. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys.

Image: harwood-images under CC BY 2.0