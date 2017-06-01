Watch 38 Degrees Isle of Wight hustings video

Luke shares this report from 38 Degrees. Ed

Campaign group 38 Degrees hosted a hustings for voters in the Isle of Wight, a hotly-contested seat. Questions were asked from people in the room, and from people who watched online.

Attendees heard from four of the five candidates about why they believe they’re best placed to become the area’s next MP.

Nicholas Belfitt (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Julie Jones-Evans (Independent), Vix Lowthion (Green), Daryll Pitcher (UKIP), Bob Seely (Conservative). Julian Critchley (LAB) was unable to attend.

The NHS, links to the mainland, student loans and education were all raised as key issues for the Isle of Wight.

During the discussion candidates agreed that looking into the situation of secondary education on the Island was a top priority (education hustings tonight in Sandown).

The room was packed and lively conversations were had, making for an exciting and enjoyable night.

Trish Murray, Campaigns Manager at 38 Degrees and Chair of the hustings, said:

“The Isle of Wight is shaping up to be a hard fought seat. It was great to see people from across the constituency ask the candidates about the issues that could shape how they vote. “The week after it was revealed that 100 constituencies across the UK will not have a single women candidate, it was a pleasure to chair a panel where two of the candidates were women. “This event was the part of a series of hustings 38 Degrees is holding across the country in many of the most marginal seats at this General Election. We want to make sure that, despite the short election timeline, people still have a chance to quiz candidates on the issues that matter.”

Later this week we’ll also have available a four minute video with highlights from the event.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography