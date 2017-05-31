Election hopefuls debate education pledges at NUT hustings

Dominic shares details of this Education Hustings taking place on Thursday evening. Ed

The School Cuts Website shows what the manifestos of the main political parties will mean for every individual school in England.

Building on recent analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, the interactive map makes it possible to see what the party pledges look like at a local level, not just as national statistics.

Taking part

Tomorrow (Thursday), residents on the Isle of Wight will be able to put education questions to some of the parliamentary candidates: Nicholas Belfitt (Liberal Democrat), Julian Critchley (Labour), Vix Lowthion (Green), Daryll Pitcher (UKIP), Bob Seely (Conservative)

Where and when

The Question Time event will take place at the Hurricanes* in Sandown between 7 and 8pm on Thursday 1st June.

Please arrive before 7pm if you wish to register a question.

Pledge against school cuts

The NUT is campaigning to defend and rescue education from the worst crisis in a generation.

We call on every candidate in this election to pledge opposition to funding cuts and to explain to voters how they will respond to the crisis in education.

*Sandown and Shanklin RFC, The Fairway Ground, Station Approach, Sandown, Isle of Wight, PO36 9ES

Location map

View the location of this story.