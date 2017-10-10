The council’s Rights of Way Service has been struck a devastating blow. Last week on the night of 3/4 October they had a break-in at their Carisbrooke store.

The small team who look after over 500 miles of Public Footpaths, Bridleways and Byways across the Island, found that four bush saws (heavy duty petrol strimmers) and a welder had been stolen, with an estimated value of £4,000.

Can you help?

If you have any information or are offered a welder or a petrol strimmer (not the garden type but a heavy duty, with handles and a harness petrol type), please contact the Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170384270.

Alternatively you can email Rights of Way at rightsofway@iow.gov.uk

Impact on services

The cost of replacing this equipment will have an enormous impact on the delivery of services for this department is tiny budgets.

The stolen items include: