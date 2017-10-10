£4,000 of equipment stolen from team who look after 500 miles of footpaths

The Rights of Way team have a tiny budget and the loss of these items could have a devastating impact on their work and other services.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

strimmer

The council’s Rights of Way Service has been struck a devastating blow. Last week on the night of 3/4 October they had a break-in at their Carisbrooke store.

The small team who look after over 500 miles of Public Footpaths, Bridleways and Byways across the Island, found that four bush saws (heavy duty petrol strimmers) and a welder had been stolen, with an estimated value of £4,000.

Can you help?
If you have any information or are offered a welder or a petrol strimmer (not the garden type but a heavy duty, with handles and a harness petrol type), please contact the Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170384270.

Alternatively you can email Rights of Way at rightsofway@iow.gov.uk

Impact on services
The cost of replacing this equipment will have an enormous impact on the delivery of services for this department is tiny budgets.

The stolen items include:

  • 3 x Stihl FS450 Strimmers
  • 1 x Stihl FS460 Strimmer
  • Weldmate T203 ARC/TIG

Tuesday, 10th October, 2017 4:36pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fHM

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. laurentian


    10.Oct.2017 4:44pm

    Not to make the crime any less, but aren’t they insured?

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*