£4,000 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in last year by Totland resident

Sandra Aldridge of Totland lost her husband to bowel cancer in 2016 and in his memory has so far raised £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, including £1,000 from the recent coffee morning at Tapnell Farm Cow Company.

Sandra recalls,

“Colin was diagnosed the day before my 60th birthday, so you can imagine the impact that had on us. “We had support from the Macmillan nurses at St. Mary’s hospital who gave us information and answered our questions. Later, as his cancer progressed despite chemotherapy, they helped us with things we needed like a disabled toilet key, attendance allowance and transfer to the hospice. I am hugely grateful for the support they provided to me as well as Colin.

She went on to add,

“These days we all know someone who has or has had cancer. Although my Colin wasn’t so lucky, more people are surviving cancer and need support from Macmillan. Helping to raise funds for them is a satisfying way of saying thank you for their support when we needed them.”

‘A big hug’

Colin passed away in May 2016 and since then Sandra has raised money for both Macmillan and the local hospice through concerts, coffee mornings, dinners, auctions and quiz nights, often under the banner of ‘A Big Hug’.

Sandra says,

“That’s what it feels like to get support from Macmillan – a big hug, knowing that they are there to support you through very difficult times. “I’m a member of the Elderberries, a 60’s singing group and I’ve had great support from them and from Utility Warehouse, who have match funded some of our efforts through my friend, Peter Groves, who works for them and helps me with the events.”

Take part in future events

Sandra’s next fundraising ventures are:

A dinner and auction at Totland Bay on Saturday 4th November.

A quiz night on Friday 10th November at Tapnell Farm. The Cow Company run quizzes monthly that attract around 60 people and November will be under the ‘A Big Hug’ banner.

A concert on Friday 8th December at Totland Church Hall, Broadway, Totland at 7:30pm. There will be some Christmas music. Performers include Billy Sea – all round singer, Bob Everson and the Elderberries. There’ll also be a raffle. Entry tickets are £6 from The Cabin, Freshwater.

Sandra can be contacted on 01983 755098 for further information on these events.