Latest Covid-19 vaccinations figures for the Isle of Wight

Almost 40,000 people on the Isle of Wight have received their second Covid-19 vaccination.

As the national Covid vaccine rollout continues, 129,433 doses have been given out on the Isle of Wight to those eligible.

More than 17,000 vaccines have been given out at the Isle of Wight’s hospital St Mary’s, in Newport.

42 and over

With the age now dropping even lower, allowing 42-year-olds and over to get their first dose, latest NHS England figures show 89,590 received their first jab on the Island between 8th December and 25th April.

In the last week of data, to 25th April, 684 new people were given their first half of the inoculation against the virus.

On the Island, 35 per cent of the 16 to 44-year-olds have had their first jab.

CCG merger

Data, recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service database, for second doses had been unavailable for the last two updates as it was recorded by the clinical commissioning group, and the Isle of Wight has now merged with Hampshire and Southampton.

Now though, the Isle of Wight’s second vaccine data has been revealed for the first time since 4th April.

In the two weeks between updates, 20,798 second doses were given, taking the total number to be given their two doses to 39,843.

Expect to be called for a booster

While the vaccine does protect those who have had it from getting seriously ill or dying from the virus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier this month that a booster vaccine would be given in a national programme at a later date.

Mr Hancock announced yesterday (Wednesday) a further 60 million doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine had been ordered for the booster programme.

