Nuffield Report reinforces need to retain Acute Services on the Isle of Wight, say campaigners

The Isle of Wight Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board meets on Thursday 25th October (all welcome from 9.30am) at County Hall.

The agenda includes a report from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, from which members of the board will be asked to endorse the proposals for the reform of the health and care system (see paper below).

At the beginning of the meeting a maximum of 15 minutes is provided for public questions.

Acute services for geographically isolated hospitals

Christine Lightbody from IOW Save Our NHS Group has shared her written question to the Board with OnTheWight.

She asks whether members have read the latest Nuffield Trust report (see in full below) which recommends retaining NHS acute services at hospitals that are geographically isolated.

She asks:

To the Health and Well Being Board members, I refer to the Nuffield Trust’s report published on 4th October 2018, entitled ‘Rethinking acute medical care in smaller hospitals’ which was commissioned by NHS England. The report mainly focuses on hospitals serving 140,000 to 300,000 people – in particular those that are geographically isolated. Have the HWBB members read this and if so is there not an argument for retaining existing Acute Services on the Isle of Wight rather than transferring to the mainland as per the Governing Body’s recommendations for Option 4 of the Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP)? Kind regards, Christine Lightbody

Public meeting

For those interested about the future of the NHS services on the Island, there will be a frank and informal open discussion about the issues on Saturday, 3rd November 2018 from between 4-6pm at The Riverside Centre, Newport.

Guest speakers and veteran campaigners from Keep Our St Heliler Hospital (KOSHH) will explain how they are fighting back and what those can do on the Island to protect hospital and services.

See the event page for more details.

The Nuffield Report

Summary report





Full report

















