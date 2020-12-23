70-80 mph winds expected on Isle of Wight coast over the weekend

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for Saturday and Sunday this week for the Isle of Wight (and much of the country).

You’ll need to batten down the hatches from 3pm on Saturday (Boxing Day) until midday on Sunday. The warning reads:

An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop across parts of northern England and the far south of Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before transferring southeastwards across the rest of England and Wales into Sunday morning, clearing by early Sunday afternoon. Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations. Hills and coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph. In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain will affect western and southern areas. Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.

Updated warning

Monday’s weather warning for heavy rain today has been updated and the Isle of Wight is no longer included in it. See the updates on the Met Office Website.

Image: hedera_baltica under CC BY 2.0