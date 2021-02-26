£82,000 boost for swimming pool to help face impact of Coronavirus

A community swimming pool in Ryde has secured vital funding to help it face the challenges of Coronavirus.

The charity-run Waterside Pool will benefit from a £82,000 cash windfall from the National Leisure Centre Recovery Fund, launched by Sport England last year.

The money will help plug significant Covid-relayed losses sustained by the pool during the pandemic.

Isle of Wight Council officers worked closely with staff and trustees of the Waterside Community Trust to put forward a bid. Earlier this week they received the good news it had been successful.

Bottriell: Extremely grateful for the work that officers did

Georgina Bottriell, chairman of the Waterside Community Trust, said it was great recognition for the Island.

She said,

“On behalf of all the trustees of the Waterside Community Trust, we wish to express our enormous thanks to the council in helping to secure these funds to aid our Covid recovery and survival. “We are so extremely grateful for the work that officers did over the Christmas period to make this happen. “This money will allow us to continue to provide essential leisure provision by preserving our centre for future generations and will assist with health recovery and swimming excellence in Ryde.”

Facilities crucial in Island’s recovery from Coronavirus

Councillor Wayne Whittle, Cabinet member for leisure, added,

“This is great news and I am pleased we were able to play our part in ensuring the survival of this much-loved community hub with this successful application. “Facilities such as Waterside Pool sit at the heart of our communities and play a vital role in helping people to be active. They will be crucial in our Island’s recovery from coronavirus and bring about wider health, wellbeing and community benefits.”

