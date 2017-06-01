91 year old taking on tandem skydive for Age UK Isle of Wight

Elisha Leachman shares this latest news. Ed

Joan Livingstone, 91, is taking on a challenge of a lifetime by jumping out of a plane in a tandem skydive in aid of Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW). Joan’s skydive, from over 12,000ft, is going from Sandown Airport on Tuesday 11th July.

She, along with 14 other brave fundraisers, will have an unrivalled aerial view of the Isle of Wight and experience up to 45 seconds of freefall adrenaline, at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour, followed by a 4 to 5 minute canopy ride back down to earth.

Giving something back

Joan said of her decision to skydive:

“All of my life I’ve taken opportunities for adventure. I’ve travelled the world on a shoestring and have some incredible stories to tell. As I’ve got older I’ve kept myself busy with lots of social activities, exercise and traveling, but found that I can’t manage to volunteer as much now and I wanted to give something back. I heard about the skydive and thought I could still do that! “I’m raising money for Age UK Isle of Wight as people should know how much they do to help on the Island. When you get older you don’t like to admit that you can’t do certain things anymore, but they are always there and willing to help with anything they can. “They’ve helped me and so many of my friends with lots of different things. Something as simple as help filling in a form, or doing something around the house, can make such a massive difference. My family all live on the mainland, having Age UKIW there really helps to take away the worry of being on your own.”

Spent her whole life making a difference

Elisha Leachman, Fundraising Manager at Age UKIW, said: