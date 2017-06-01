Busy times for Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team

Jack shares this latest report from Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Fifth for Waite

On Sunday 21st May two members of the Wightlink-wight Mountain Cycle Race team travelled to North Winchcombe in the Cotswolds to take part in an 85km road race.

The race consisted of nine laps of the 9.5km circuit with an uphill finish. Lined up with nearly 100 other riders were Ian Hayden and Stu Waite. As soon as the flag dropped the race went high with a few attacks getting reeled in.

On the second lap, a break of ten riders got away. Hayden and Waite pulled off a tactical manoeuvre, which sent Waite up the road, managing to bridge the gap and get on to the break.

The break stayed around 30 seconds ahead of the race for over an hour and Waite sprinted up the finishing hill to fifth position and Hayden led home the bunch behind.

Second for Allsopp

On Tuesday 23rd May, Wightlink-Wight Mountain riders Matt Allsopp and James Ebdon raced the E12 at Goodwood

With 12 laps of the circuit it was Ebdon’s first appearance at Goodwood and with a small field of racers they knew it was going to be a tough race.

Within two laps an attack was made which eventually split the field into four small groups.

Allsopp was chasing with one other rider for nearly eight laps on their own until Ebdon’s group finally caught up making the group quite strong. They closed the gap between them and the second group within a lap, then Allsopp attacked bridging the gap between the groups hoping Ebdon was on his wheel but it was a rival ride.

Allsopp took second in the sprint and Ebdon crossed the line in a group not far behind.

A win for Waite and fifth for Foster

The following day, five members travelled to Portsmouth to take part in the circuit races at the Mountbatten racetrack.

First up in the third category race were Ian Hayden, Kev Foster and Stu Waite. The trio spent the whole race covering every move and attack keeping the group together.

It came down to a sprint where Waite went early and managed to stay on the front for first over the line, Foster put in a great effort for fifth and Hayden shortly behind.

Next up in the E12 race were Adam Holleyman and Matthew Allsopp.

Allsopp attacked from the start and the race stretched out into single file from the off.

Holleyman got in a two man break after five minutes and it looked promising. Allsopp did his best to slow the chasing bunch down to increase the gap but the two eventually got caught and with a counter attack Allsopp got in a three man break.

After ten minutes this group lapped the main field with help from Holleyman who covered all attacks.

Holleyman then worked for his teammate, but Allsopp’s sprint didn’t go quite to plan and he crossed the line in second place.

Off-road racing for Brett and Johnson

On 28th May Wightlink-Wight Mountain riders Jimmy Brett and Ben Johnson travelled to Wantage in Oxfordshire to take part in the Scott Sports MTB marathon.

The pair rode in the 80km distance, which had 1000 metres elevation and long fire roads and quick dusty trails.

With nearly 400 riders in that distance Brett finished in a time of three hours 34 minutes coming in 63rd, and Johnson camed in after three hours 15 minutes to finish in 41st place.

A podium for Holleyman in the regional champs

Sunday 28th May 2017 saw round three of the Southern XC cross-country serie, which also combined with the Southern Area Championships where the regional champions would be crowned.

Russell Thompson and Adam Holleyman took the early Wightlink ferry from Yarmouth to Lymington and travelled to Burley in The New Forest to the venue of Crow Hill.

Thomson raced first with the track still slightly damp from the previous day’s rain. The tree roots and technical course were made tricky in the slippery conditions. Thomson finish 25th in the sport category after completing four laps in one hour 26 mins.

Next up was Adam Holleyman racing in the Expert category.

Just as the riders were warming up the heavens opened. The storm passed through in about 20 minutes just as the riders we getting ready to race but it was enough to give the drying track a fresh coat of water and that made it even more slippery.

Adam Holleyman had his best ride of the year so far to finish second in a silver medal in the Southern Championships finishing five laps in a time of one hour 32 mins.

Points for Ebdon

Kev Foster, Ian Hayden and Russell Thomson competed in the third cat race at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth on Wednesday 31st May.

All three riders were actively attacking, Foster and Thomson both getting in small breakaways but nothing stuck.

On the last lap, Hayden was on the front of the bunch leading Foster out for a sprint finish.

Unfortunately Foster got boxed in from the side and couldn’t get out into free space. All three finished in the main bunch.

James Ebdon then raced in the Elite race. With a small field and the race only being 45 minutes long the pace was frantic from the start, and there was very little shelter from such a small group.

Ebdon stayed in the group to take eight on the line and gain him two points on his licence.

Thank you to our sponsors Wightlink Ferries, Wight Mountain bike shop and Island Stoves for supporting all the riders in the build up to the Natwest Island Games in June.

