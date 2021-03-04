95 per cent of the Isle of Wight’s over 65s have had first Covid-19 vaccination

Around 95 per cent of the Isle of Wight’s over 65 population have had their first Covid vaccine.

Latest data recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service database for the Isle of Wight shows 5,858 vaccines, both first and second doses, were given in the week from 21st to 28th February.

Nearly 64,000 jabs

Overall, since the vaccine rollout started on the Isle of Wight in December, 63,738 jabs have been given.

The figures, published by NHS England today (Thursday) say 51.5 per cent of the Island’s 16+ population have had their first jab, equating to 61,724 first doses.

In the 60-65s, the latest cohort of people invited to have their vaccine, 23,290 first doses have been given.

95 per cent over over 65s

In the over 65s, the priority categories, 95.6 per cent of the population, or 38,434 people, have had their first Covid vaccine.

Altogether, 2,014 second doses have been given — 391 under 60s and 1,623 over 65s.

Regional comparisons

The Island has a slightly higher rate of over 65s first vaccinations than Portsmouth (95.3 per cent) and Southampton (93 per cent.)

The highest rate of vaccinations found in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability Transformation Partnership (HIW STP) is North Hampshire, where 98.3 per cent of the over 65s have had their first inoculation.

Across the HIW STP, vaccination rates are above the national average.

Source: NHS England

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed