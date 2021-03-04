Solent Freeport: What are the possible downsides to a Freeport?

Following news of Solent Freeport shortlisting, Vix Lowthion shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Green Party, in their own words. Ed

For residents on the Isle of Wight, the shortlisting for the Solent area to be awarded ‘Freeport status’ has thrown up a number of questions regarding the potential consequences of this decision.

There is a distinct lack of clarity, apart from references to ‘tax reliefs’ and ‘streamlined planning processes’ – so could there be a social and environmental impact to becoming a Freeport?

What is a freeport?

Freeports are areas geographically inside a country, but legally outside it for customs purposes.

This means that goods can enter and re-exit the freeport zone without incurring tariffs or undergoing import procedures.

Typically, such zones enjoy lower taxes, tariffs and duties than the rest of the domestic economy.

“Turbocharging the economy post-Brexit”

Conservatives have heralded freeports as an opportunity to turbocharge the economy post Brexit. They have also falsely claimed that the EU is the only place where freeports don’t exist.

In fact, there are around 80 such free zones within the EU. However, a 2018 European Parliament report concluded that they encourage corruption, tax evasion and criminal activity and so are likely to become much more regulated.

Laursen: Many unanswered questions

Julia Laursen (pictured) who will be standing for the Green Party in the Council elections and lives in Chillerton, has experience of the Freeport in Hamburg, Germany.

“On the one hand it is a system which can benefit importers and increase trade opportunities, but it will increase shipping levels at a time of climate crisis. “There are many unanswered questions – where will the borders be? Where will the customs barriers, high security fences and storage facilities be built? “We are not being given the full picture of the impact this could have for the Isle of Wight and I would be interested to know what vision our MP has, when in Europe these freeports have created environmental damage, encouraged corruption and criminal activity. That is not a vision that many Islanders share.”

The Isle of Wight Green Party are calling for a comprehensive analysis of all the impacts that could come from establishing a Solent Freeport, and not the one-sided view that our government and MP are choosing to put forward to the public.