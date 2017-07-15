A full day of fun, live music, beautiful gardens and more for just £5 each

The Earl Mountbatten Hospice is all set as one of their most popular events returns to Barton Manor this weekend (10am to 4pm, Sunday 16th July).

Entrance is just £5 for adults, and children under 14 years old are free.

Supporting our Hospice

It is hoped over £10,000 can be raised for patient and family care during the 20th year of the popular Barton Manor Open Garden Event.

Over 1,200 people are expected to enjoy a whole range of activities, all in the beautiful grounds of the Barton Manor private estate in Whippingham.

‘Motown Magic’ Big Sing

This year there is the bonus of the “Motown Magic” Big Sing, led by nationally-acclaimed music director and choirmaster Hannah Brear. Hannah has worked for the BBC and with West End directors, and with individual talents as diverse as Melanie Safka, Fatboy Slim and Russell Watson.

The Big Sing at Barton Manor takes the form of a workshop under Hannah’s expert guidance, culminating in an actual performance on the day in front of visitors: the day’s grand finale.

Lots more to see and do

As well as the Big Sing there will be live music across several stages.

Additionally, there will be children’s arts, crafts and entertainment, and lots of physical fun with the Bouncy Castle and Slide, the Gladiator Arena, Sumo Suit wrestling and giant lawn games.

There’s plenty to look at and admire, with the Haven Falconry display, English Heritage historical tours of the grounds, and the Donkey Sanctuary – which puts on a ‘groom a donkey’ activity.

Food and drink

There will of course be good things to eat and drink, with the Vectis Sunrise BBQ making a return, and tasty treats from the Hospice’s very own Sunflower Café, including a delicious Pimms.

Local traders will be there in force, and the Hospice’s famous pop up shop will offer a wide selection of goods.

Jax Jones, Major Events Fundraiser, said:

“Barton Manor really has become a firm family favourite and has grown every year. This year looks set to be bigger and better than ever, so we are hoping that support from the Island community will be just as fantastic as usual. Make sure you bring enough pennies!”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“This event is a major fundraiser to support our work in caring for the last years of life. We are truly grateful to all the volunteers, local businesses and the owners of Barton Manor who enable us to stage it every year. And of course we look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves in this wonderful setting.”

More info

Entrance to Barton Manor Open Day is just £5 for adults, and children under 14 years old are free.

There is free parking all day. Guide dogs only.

For full details visit the Hospice Website.



NB: Pimms bar has moved to the Sunflower Cafe

Image: © Barton Manor by Benjamin Tonner

Image: © Hannah Brear with kind permission of Peter Back

Image: Pimms by franksteiner under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.