A-Level results: 100 per cent pass rate for Priory School students

Ed shares this latest news on behalf of Priory School. Ed

Priory School’s 6th Form sustains its success in gaining for its students the grades needed for university entry.

100% pass rate in all A Level subjects (third year in succession) including 100% A/B grades in English Literature & Art/Design at A2.

All students who applied have been offered places at Universities of their choice, including our first overseas undergraduate in Milan.

This year’s 6th Form has enjoyed a very successful year.

Also all A/S subjects were 100% pass rate, including 100% A/B grades at English & Maths. This year Priory School’s 6th Form offered the following A Level subjects:

English Literature

Maths

History

Physics

Art & Design

Drama

Film Studies

Universities Priory students currently attend include:

London, Exeter, Nottingham, Reading, UWE, Bocconi University Milan

Courses being studied include:

English Literature, Biology, Law, PPE. Finance & Economics, Art, American Studies, Mechanical Engineering

Matyjaszek: Testament to the hard work

Head teacher, Edmund Matyjaszek, said,