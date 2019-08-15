A-Level results: 100 per cent pass rate for Priory School students

Priory School

Priory School’s 6th Form sustains its success in gaining for its students the grades needed for university entry. 

100% pass rate in all A Level subjects  (third year in succession) including 100% A/B grades in English Literature & Art/Design at A2.

All students who applied have been offered places at Universities of their choice, including our first overseas undergraduate in Milan. 

This year’s 6th Form has enjoyed a very successful year.

Also all A/S subjects were 100% pass rate, including 100% A/B grades at English & Maths. This year Priory School’s 6th Form offered the following A Level subjects:

  • English Literature
  • Maths
  • History
  • Physics
  • Art & Design
  • Drama
  • Film Studies

Universities Priory students currently attend include:
London, Exeter, Nottingham, Reading, UWE, Bocconi University Milan  

Courses being studied include:
English Literature, Biology, Law, PPE. Finance & Economics, Art, American Studies, Mechanical Engineering

Matyjaszek: Testament to the hard work
Head teacher, Edmund Matyjaszek, said,

“This is a testament to the hard work of our students and their tutors and shows the ability of Priory School to shepherd students to the highest academic success, confirming the high rankings (21st in the country in 2018) the Department of Education placed Priory in their official league tables for A Levels.

“Congratulations to all!”

