A-Level results: Priory School

Priory School’s 6th Form maintains its success in gaining for its students the grades needed for university entry.

100% pass rate in all A-Level subjects (4th year in succession)

100% A*/A grades in English Literature, Art/Design, Drama, Maths at A2

All students who applied have been offered places at Universities of their choice.

This year’s 6th Form has enjoyed an exceptional year. Congratulations!

Special mention

Esme Bates A* English, A* Drama, A History

Lilly Ahmed A English, A Art/Design, B History

Also, all A/S subjects were 100% pass rate, including 100% A grades at English, French, History, Philosophy.

This year Priory School’s 6th Form offered the following A Level subjects:

English Literature

Maths

History

French

Art & Design

Drama

Philosophy

Universities Priory students currently attend include:

London

Exeter

Nottingham

Reading

UWE

Bocconi University Milan

Again, this is a testament to the hard work of our students and their tutors and shows the ability of Priory School to shepherd students to the highest academic success, confirming the high rankings (21st in the country in 2018) the Department of Education placed Priory in their official league tables for A Levels.

Congratulations to all!

