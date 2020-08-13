A-Level and IB results: Ryde School

A Level results day should be a time to celebrate two years of hard work on the part of students and staff and this year should have been no different.

Our students at Ryde School have worked harder than ever and in the most challenging of circumstances this year, yet the farcical situation means we are not able to announce overall results yet as we do not know what the final results will be.

Celebrating individual results

There are plenty of individual results to celebrate – high scores in the IB Diploma included 42 points for Aisling Nuttall from Binstead and 41 for Issy Terry from Chillerton, whilst all our BTEC students passed and did so with all teacher grades confirmed.

At A-Level Beatrix Stark from Whitwell achieved three A* grades in English, History and Art, alongside Italian IB and an A in her Extended Project, whilst Henry Giles, also from Whitwell, Zoe Irons from Wootton, Imogen Rickman from Fishbourne and Nathan Stubbings from Godshill all gained at least two A*s.

Onward destinations

We are also delighted that the vast majority of our pupils have secured places at the universities of their choice. Destinations include Warwick, Durham, King’s London, Manchester, UCL, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York.

Results make mockery of ministers claims of fairness

However, the results overall make a mockery of Gavin Williamson’s claims that there will be fairness for all students this year. We took great care, as we always do, to predict results that reflected the mock exams, previous results and the attitude to work of our students, yet many of the grades at A Level have been arbitrarily moved down and in particular subjects only.

So whilst our results in subjects such as English, Music and Design Technology are largely as expected, the results in Science and Geography are lower compared to both expectations and previous years.

Priority for all students to get their deserved places

Whilst the majority of our students have secured their preferred choice of university, our priority today is for all our students to get their deserved places. Our students worked very hard and deserved better than this; our mock exams in February showed what they could achieve.

They have been let down by an Education Secretary who has presided over results that are neither fair nor comprehensive. If anyone deserves to be downgraded today it is him.

News shared by Ra on behalf of Ryde School, in her own words. Ed