Police appeal for witnesses to serious collision on Newport Road

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath.

Police were called at 5.09pm yesterday, 12th August, following the collision between a grey Ford Transit and a blue Mazda 2.

The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old man from Newport, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Transit, a 36-year-old man from Lake, suffered minor injuries.

Dash-cam footage?

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision is underway and officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who might have dash-cam footage that could help.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision?

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200307003. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

