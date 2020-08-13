A-Level results: The Island VI Form

News shared by The Island VI Form, in their own words. Ed

Governors and College leadership teams are delighted to announce that it has been another great year for the students and staff of the Island VI Form.

We are very proud of everyone’s achievements. The results earned by the students reflect the hard work and dedication put in by staff and students. The VI Form continues to support students to thrive in an environment that is solely focused on VI Form teaching and life, which is an excellent stepping stone to life at University or higher level Apprenticeships.

Shown resilience and strength through lockdown

We are particularly proud of our students this year who have shown resilience and strength throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period which brought about an unexpected end to their formal education with us.

There have been some excellent results for individual students in their A Levels and BTEC studies with some students getting straight A grades or double distinctions. The vast majority of students are going on to their first choice universities and we are excited for them to be starting the next stage of their education.

Mumford: Congratulations to all students

Dave Mumford, Head of the VI Form said he is delighted with the individual results that have been achieved.

“We have over 140 students going on from the Island to follow a huge range of university courses including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Law and Fashion, to name just a few. “Many students have gained entry to top Russell Group Universities across the country. Congratulations to all students on their achievements and I would like to thank parents and staff for all their support.”

