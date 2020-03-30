Add vulnerable family members to water company’s Priority Service Register

Southern Water which provides water and wastewater services across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has always offered an important Priority Service Register – a way for those who require water a little more urgently or extra help with getting bottled water during an outage, to register themselves for support.

It also allows Southern Water to tailor its services to customers’ individual needs.

Register on behalf of others

Previously individuals had to register themselves however, due to the current situation the company has changed its policy to allow family members and trusted third parties (such as support agencies or charities)

Rachel Ryan-Crisp, Southern Water’s Vulnerability Lead says,

“This list is an extremely important service for Southern Water and one we are keen for everyone to be aware of! It is our duty to provide all residents within our regions with a supply of fresh drinking water and this list allows us to ensure this remains the case for the most-in-need at times when supply may be compromised. “If supply is cut off then the people on this list will receive bottled water straight to their door – and not be required to collect from a collection point. It also allows to look after our customers if they have any additional needs. “We want to take this opportunity to urge people to check that their friends and family are aware of this list and, if they require a little bit of assistance, are registered, and if not then they can now help them do so.”

Qualifying for priority status

It is worth noting that there are many reason why people may qualify to be on the list, those with medical needs, underlying health conditions, the immobile or the elderly.

There are also a number of reasons why people may wish to temporarily be added to the list – such as people who have recently been in hospital, have had an operation and parents of young children.

Ryan-Crisp adds,

“We sometimes find people feel reluctant to be thought of as vulnerable, and therefore we wish to make it clear that this list isn’t about the individual being vulnerable. “It is about allowing us to provide them with any additional assistance they may need, whether that is a constant supply of water, tailored communications or just a little bit of extra understanding when you are speaking to us. “If you think you might need a little extra help, please ensure you’re on the list.”

Find out more

Southern Water customers can find out more and register on the Southern Water Website.

Struggling with bills

Southern Water understands that many of their customers have been affected by the measures taken to tackle COVID-19.

Customers who are struggling can get in touch via our online form and request a Payment Break of if they prefer to speak to someone they can call on 0330 303 0277.

Image: Jonathan Chng under CC BY 2.0