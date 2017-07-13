‘Advanced Style’ fashion show planned to help the homeless

Donna shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

The Isle of Wight ‘Advanced Stylers’ do not see age as a barrier to style and are challenging what women over 50 are expected to wear and to look like.

Fashion is for everyone, style is for the individual, develop your style.

Created by Donna Jones MBE, after returning from a trip to America, Donna wanted to bring the Advanced Style philosophy to the Island.

Inspired by the unique and extrovert Iris Apfel (pictured), the 95 year old international designer and model, who was the inspiration behind the documentary ‘Iris’, and a range of books on ‘Advanced Style’. She now has a legion of followers who express themselves through their clothes and style.

60 members strong

Our group was set up in March this year and now boasts 60 members, all celebrating their own individual style – classic, modern, hippy, bohemian, retro and charity shop inspired.

We meet monthly in the Bottega Bar, Ryde to showcase our individual styles and to be professionally photographed by coutoure photographer Orshie Vilusz.

Fundraising for the homeless

We were acutely aware of homelessness on the Island through the work of Trevor Blaney and the Pop-up Soup Kitchen, and wanted to use ‘Advanced Style’ to raise funds in a unique way.

Each model will showcase their own style of fashion on the catwalk.

20 upstyled jackets are for sale, as well as a range of clothes donated by the models.

The extraordinary and ‘over the top’ finale dress is being designed by Kelly O’Hanlon.

There will be music from Kieron Cooney and his rocking bagpipes and Patsy Cabaret, the distinguished female impersonator.

Using clothes to enhance our confidence

Donna said,

“This group is inclusive of all women over 50. It is about using clothes to enhance our confidence, to express who we are, to be more daring and to enjoy being fabulous.”

The Isle of Wight Advanced Style Fashion Show takes place on Friday 15th September from 7.30pm at Newport Congregational Church, Pyle Street, Newport.

All funds donated will go to the Island’s Soup Kitchen for the homeless.

Entrance is just £2

There will be 100 tickets available. Book now by contacting Donna on jones291@btinternet.com

Image: miamifilmfestival under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.