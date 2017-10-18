Newport branch of Isle of Wight Labour Party reformed

The Newport and District branch of Isle of Wight Labour Party has been reformed, with membership of over 200 in the town’s seven wards and nearly 50 in nearby villages.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Geoff shares this latest news. Ed

After a few years absence the Newport & District Branch of the IW Labour Party has been re-established. At a well-attended and vibrant meeting last week it was agreed that the County town needed a Branch again, particularly with a membership of over 200 Maria Villa Vine in the town’s seven wards and nearly 50 in nearby villages.

Maria Villa Vine, a perinatal community nursery nurse (pictured), was elected as the new Branch Chair. Isle of Wight Cllr Geoff Brodie agreed to act as Secretary for the first year.

The meeting agreed some of the main issues facing Newport and nearby residents were traffic and residents parking, lack of affordable and secure housing, public transport in rural areas, threats to the Island’s health services, failing mental health services, and cuts to school budgets. Campaigns will be organised around these topics over the coming months.

New Branch Chair Maria Villa Vine of Hunnyhill, Newport said,

“It was an excellent meeting and the beginning of Labour adding councillors at County Hall to Cllr Brodie in Newport East ward. Local members are very keen to get on with the job of exposing this heartless Tory government.”

Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 11:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJ6

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Politics

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*