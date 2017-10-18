Newport branch of Isle of Wight Labour Party reformed

Geoff shares this latest news. Ed

After a few years absence the Newport & District Branch of the IW Labour Party has been re-established. At a well-attended and vibrant meeting last week it was agreed that the County town needed a Branch again, particularly with a membership of over 200 in the town’s seven wards and nearly 50 in nearby villages.

Maria Villa Vine, a perinatal community nursery nurse (pictured), was elected as the new Branch Chair. Isle of Wight Cllr Geoff Brodie agreed to act as Secretary for the first year.

The meeting agreed some of the main issues facing Newport and nearby residents were traffic and residents parking, lack of affordable and secure housing, public transport in rural areas, threats to the Island’s health services, failing mental health services, and cuts to school budgets. Campaigns will be organised around these topics over the coming months.

New Branch Chair Maria Villa Vine of Hunnyhill, Newport said,