All welcome to the Vernon Square Summer Fayre

Peter shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Floral Vernon Square in Ryde will burst with music and colour at its annual Summer Fayre on Saturday 6th July from 2pm to 6pm.

Attractions will include popular singing ensembles, the Lively Ladies and Friends in Harmony.

Busker Tyler Gorman, who played at the recent Isle of Wight festival, will also perform, as will world-class classical pianist James Longford, who lives in the town and the Vectis Brass Band.

Bring some cash

Items on sale will include plants, there will be a raffle and tombola, wine, tea, cakes and strawberries and cream.

Visitors will be able to judge the best exhibits in a display of miniature buildings made from paper, card and recycled old boxes.

The once derelict square, off Melville Street, was rescued by the Vernon Square Preservation Society in 1986. They purchased the land and turned it into a quiet green retreat with public access.

Entry £1, all in aid of the Vernon Square Conservation Society.