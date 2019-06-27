Gin, Jive and Slide for Wessex Cancer Trust

Saturday 6ht July sees the return of the charity Gin, Jive and Slide event at Strings Bar and Venue in Newport.
Get ready for a night of vintage music from the 1940s to the 1960s, featuring the Bunker Girls and four vinyl DJs.
Join DJ Max, Dr Jive, Miss Chelle and Kaf Tan for a jive, slide, drop or shuffle!
Tickets are £5 each from the Gaslight Cafe, Sandown Station or £5.50 from See Tickets.
All funds go towards Wessex Cancer Trust.
