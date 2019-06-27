Gin, Jive and Slide for Wessex Cancer Trust

Get ready for a night of vintage music from the 1940s to the 1960s, featuring the Bunker Girls and four vinyl DJs.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Bunker Girls

Saturday 6ht July sees the return of the charity Gin, Jive and Slide event at Strings Bar and Venue in Newport.

Get ready for a night of vintage music from the 1940s to the 1960s, featuring the Bunker Girls and four vinyl DJs.

Join DJ Max, Dr Jive, Miss Chelle and Kaf Tan for a jive, slide, drop or shuffle!

Book now
Tickets are £5 each from the Gaslight Cafe, Sandown Station or £5.50 from See Tickets.

All funds go towards Wessex Cancer Trust.

Thursday, 27th June, 2019 4:47pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n1y

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Newport, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*