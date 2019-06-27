Men in suits guard Isle of Wight location of Conservative leadership event

The men in suits and police presence might have been a giveaway, but then Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, tweet from inside the venue confirmed it.

Outside the Shanklin Conservative Club

It’s probably been the worst kept secret on the Isle of Wight this week.

As soon as the event for Conservative Association members to meet leadership contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson was announced OnTheWight received several tip offs each day that the ‘secret location’ would be Shanklin Conservative Club.

Chairman’s home town
It makes sense, the chairman of the Island Conservatives is David Pugh and he lives in Shanklin, and was where the then-hopeful Dominic Raab visited.

Having the event at Northwood House, where Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, has his office might have meant less travel for the Prime Ministerial contenders, but by travelling to Shanklin, they’ll get to appreciate some of the Isle of Wight’s glorious UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Seely’s tweet a give away
As if the police presence and men in suits outside the Conservative Club wasn’t enough evidence, Bob Seely’s tweet of Mr Hunt addressing the audience gave it away.

Jeremy Hunt was the first to address the audience, which was only open to IWCA members who paid £15 per person to attend, which included a light buffet and cakes.

Jeremy Hunt at the Shanklin Con Club
Jeremy Hunt addressing the Conservative Association

A quick cross-check of the Con Club’s gallery confirmed this to be the case.

Inside the Shanklin Con Club
Inside the Shanklin Con Club

Boris Johnson is expected to arrive later this afternoon.

Protection outside
Our thanks to Kerry Daniels for these shots taken outside the Shanklin Conservative Club this lunchtime. Click on the images to see larger versions.

Outside the Shanklin Conservative Club
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels
Outside the Shanklin Conservative Club
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels
Outside the Shanklin Conservative Club
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels
Outside the Shanklin Conservative Club
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels
Men in black outside the Con Club by Kerry Daniels

Thursday, 27th June, 2019 2:22pm

By

