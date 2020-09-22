All year 9 pupils in Isle of Wight school to self isolate for 14 days after pupil tested positive for Covid-19

watercolour painting of Covid 19

The leadership team at Christ the King College have informed parents that a pupil in Year 9 has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result all Year 9 pupils are being asked to leave the school by the end of the day and self-isolate for 14 days.

The message to parents read:

“We have been notified that a student has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Year 9. We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitoring the situation and we are working closely with PHE.

“As a result of the advice we have been given, students in Year 9 are going to be sent home to self-isolate for 14 days. We will confirm the details of this by separate letter.

“If you have a child in Year 9 and it is possible to collect them, or allow them to leave School before the end of the day, we need your permission for this to occur. “

Primary quarantine
Last week it was revealed that a child at Cowes Primary School has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in an Isle of Wight school since the returned at the beginning of September.

