£900 raised for church roof thanks to Newchurch Male Voice Choir

Bob shares this latest report. Ed

The roof of the East Cowes Methodist Church was certainly raised a little higher after a full house at East Cowes Town Hall enjoyed the music and singing of the Newchurch Male Voice Choir and the ladies of ‘Cantobelle’ The retiring collection and raffle raised a staggering £879.48 for the Church Roof Fund.

The Choir took a trip around the world in their selection of songs, starting across the ‘pond’ riding the ‘Chatanooga choo choo’ into ‘New York, New York’ and the a trilogy of ‘West Side Story’. Then it was back to Italy for ‘Mambo Italiano’ and ‘It’s now or never’ (O sole mio).

Then ‘Unchained Melody’ before a selection of military themed songs with ‘Where ever you are’, ‘The Dam Busters’ and ‘Homeward Bound’, followed by ‘The Wonder of You’. To conclude the concert the choir sang ‘Amen/This little light of mine’, ‘What a wonderful world’ , the Male Voice choir’s Welsh anthem (in Welsh) ‘Gwahoddiad’ and then ‘Let there be peace on earth’. There was an encore of ‘Anthem’, from Chess.

In between the Choirs numbers the audience was enchanted by the harmonious sounds of the ladies who are ‘ Cantobelle’. They reminded us that they were ‘ Three little maids from school’ and then performed an enchanting version of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both sides now’. They continued with ‘My Love’ and ‘Make me feel your love’ and had the audience and the Choir join in ‘Thank you for the music’ they ended with ‘Chapel of Love’

Jane Rann, who organised the evening, said

“May we thank you both for the excellent concert at the Town Hall. Everyone we have spoken too were thrilled with your choice of songs and your professionalism. “Cantobelle were a sheer joy as Guest Artistes and we thank them so much for adding an extra little something to such an excellent evening. Fabulous”

‘Summer Serenade’

The Newchurch MVC will next be presenting their own ‘Summer Serenade’ at St. Saviour’s on the Cliff, Queens Road , Shanklin on Wednesday 31st July starting at 7.45pm.

This is their concert to raise funds for the Choir so it can continue to bring entertainment, and raise funds for the many Island charities and organisations that desperately need the funds.

The guests at this concert will be the fabulous ‘First Act Theatre Group’ and Donna Brihmani (Oboist). There will be a GIANT raffle and refreshments with a retiring collection. Entry is free.